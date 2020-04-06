Notaries can sign documents remotely in Missouri during COVID-19 outbreak

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Michael L. Parson issued an executive order Monday waiving the requirement that people appear in-person before a notary public in order for the notary to sign official documents.

Parson said audio-video technology can be used instead. The order is valid until at least May 15.

“It’s important for us in state government to work together to remove barriers to keep Missourians moving forward during this time,” Parson said. “We need to do everything we can to ensure Missourians can still safely enter into contracts, sign mortgages, and update wills and personal health care directives without placing themselves or their notary at risk.”

Already-registered notaries must register as electronic notaries public. Details will soon be available on the Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.mo.gov.

