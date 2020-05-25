Number of St. Louis area COVID-19 patients continues steady drop

ST. LOUIS — The number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the St. Louis area fell Monday, reflecting a continuing trend, the Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported in a news release.

The number of inpatient hospitalizations was 395 on Monday, down from 413 the day before. Hospitalizations topped 700 in late April, and have been steadily decreasing since.

Although the latest data shows new hospital admissions for the disease ticked higher — up from 20 to 21 for the latest date available — the seven-day moving average shows a continuing drop, now averaging 24 a day.

The number of patients in intensive care units is down to 97; the number of patients on ventilators has fallen to 65.

The four hospital systems have discharged 2,105 COVID-19 patients.

