O'Fallon, Missouri, councilwoman sues the city ahead of impeachment, removal vote

O'FALLON, Mo. — A councilwoman here sued the city and fellow elected officials Monday and accused them of launching an inquiry that violated her constitutional rights.
Officials are set to vote Thursday about whether to impeach and remove Councilwoman Katie Gatewood from office after accusing her of lying to the council about the identity of a whistleblower and interfering with O'Fallon's previous police chief.
Gatewood's attorney, Dave Roland, asked a federal judge to stop the votes and find the proceeding violated her rights to a fair trial and freedom of speech.
Roland said the impeachment panel was biased because three council members had made statements in past meetings indicating they had already made a decision about how they’d vote.
But Mayor Bill Hennessy, who serves as the judge of the proceeding, ruled at a November hearing the three council members could serve on the panel because they swore they could be impartial.
People are also reading…
Roland also argued the allegations in the proceeding itself were improper because Gatewood was exercising her right to free speech when questioning the conduct and qualifications of former police Chief Philip Dupuis.
"Gathering information about elected officials — especially law enforcement officials — serves as a 'cardinal first amendment interest' in protecting and promoting free public discussion of governmental affairs," he wrote.
Dupuis resigned from his post in June, citing the “unintended consequences” of a new state law that sought to invalidate federal gun laws in Missouri.
But he testified in November he also resigned, in part, because Gatewood constantly questioned him and he had to make decisions with her reaction and its effect on morale in mind.
A city spokesman declined to comment on the lawsuit. He said the city does not comment on pending litigation. It was unclear Tuesday afternoon whether the Thursday meeting would go forward.