Updated at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 9.
ST. LOUIS — The Mississippi River, which was expected to crest today, will keep inching up instead.
The National Weather Service says the river crested at 46.02 feet at 9:15 p.m. Saturday night — 16 feet above flood stage — and stay near that level through Monday.
The river was at 45.85 feet at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Predictions have been a moving target because of rainfall and levee breaches.
That’s still the second-highest crest in recorded history, but below the record 49.6 feet measured during the Great Flood of 1993.
Editor's note: This article has been changed to correct the time and date of the river crest.
As another recovery begins, some critics echo now-familiar, but still unheeded, warnings that it is time to reassess flood policy. And after a…
Boaters navigate Mississippi River floodwater through a railroad bridge in West Alton on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
People gather in downtown Alton on Saturday, June 8, 2019. The red line under the American flag painted on the grain silos represents the high water mark from the 1993 flood.
Illinois National Guard Sgt. Joey White climbs the temporary flood wall built on Main Street in Grafton on Saturday, June 8, 2019. White and other members of the Guard were manning the flood wall and keeping the pumps running to try and protect some businesses in the city.
Illinois National Guard specialist Eder Castillo monitors pumps on the flood wall along Main Street in Grafton on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Castillo and other members of the Guard were manning the flood wall and keeping the pumps running to try and protect some businesses in the city.
A feral cat stands on the roof of a home surrounded by Mississippi River floodwater in West Alton on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Police officers put a bag of food on the roof of the house for cat so the animal would not starve.
A snake swims through Mississippi River floodwater in West Alton on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
A statue of Jesus stick up out of the floodwater outside Immaculate Conception church in West Alton on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Immaculate Conception church is surrounded by Mississippi River floodwater in West Alton on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Temporary flood walls hold back the Mississippi River floodwater in downtown Alton on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
A street sign sign sticks up out of Mississippi River floodwater in West Alton on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
St. Charles County Police officers Capt. David Tiefenbrunn and Detective Todd Buettner navigate through Mississippi River floodwater filling the streets and swamping homes in West Alton on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
A stop sign sticks up out of Mississippi River floodwater in West Alton on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
A street sign sign sticks up out of Mississippi River floodwater in West Alton on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Temporary flood walls hold back the Mississippi River floodwater in downtown Alton on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Boaters paddle through a gas station swamped by Mississippi River floodwater in West Alton on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Boats are tied up at a gas station that is swamped by Mississippi River floodwater in West Alton on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Boaters navigate Mississippi River floodwater through a railroad bridge in West Alton on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
