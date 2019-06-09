Subscribe for 99¢
Mississippi River Flooding

Downtown St. Louis and the Arch with the swollen Mississippi River during historic flooding as seen on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Updated at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 9.

ST. LOUIS — The Mississippi River, which was expected to crest today, will keep inching up instead.

The National Weather Service says the river crested at 46.02 feet at 9:15 p.m. Saturday night — 16 feet above flood stage — and stay near that level through Monday. 

The river was at 45.85 feet at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Predictions have been a moving target because of rainfall and levee breaches. 

That’s still the second-highest crest in recorded history, but below the record 49.6 feet measured during the Great Flood of 1993.

Editor's note: This article has been changed to correct the time and date of the river crest. 

