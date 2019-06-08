Subscribe for 99¢
Mississippi River Flooding

Downtown St. Louis and the Arch with the swollen Mississippi River during historic flooding as seen on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

ST. LOUIS — The Mississippi River, which was expected to crest today, will keep inching up instead.

The National Weather Service, in its latest forecast, says the river will reach 46 feet on Sunday — 16 feet above flood stage — and stay near that level through Monday. 

The river was at 45.75 feet at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Predictions have been a moving target because of rainfall and levee breaches. 

That’s still the second-highest crest in recorded history, but below the record 49.6 feet measured during the Great Flood of 1993.

