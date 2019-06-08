ST. LOUIS — The Mississippi River, which was expected to crest today, will keep inching up instead.
The National Weather Service, in its latest forecast, says the river will reach 46 feet on Sunday — 16 feet above flood stage — and stay near that level through Monday.
The river was at 45.75 feet at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Predictions have been a moving target because of rainfall and levee breaches.
That’s still the second-highest crest in recorded history, but below the record 49.6 feet measured during the Great Flood of 1993.
‘You live and die by the river and this year, the river is flexing its muscles.’