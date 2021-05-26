Olivette approves construction of fabric shed for road salt

OLIVETTE — The City Council voted Tuesday to pay A+B Construction up to $60,935 to build a fabric salt storage structure at 1191 North Price Road.

Bruce McGregor said A+B Construction of Harper, Iowa, submitted the only qualified bid and also built Overland's salt storage structure more than six years ago.

“The public works department currently maintains an inventory of more than 1,200 tons of rock salt for winter operations, but a portion of this salt is unusable during winter months because it freezes into ‘concrete strength’ modules,” he said.

McGregor said the city staff "has determined that 900 tons of ‘usable’ salt is sufficient for winter operations.” The new structure of 40 by 80 feet will meet that capacity goal.

City crews will set modular concrete blocks to serve as the base for the structure, and A+B will supply and install the structural components and fabric, he said.

The city's portion of the work will start in July, and construction is planned for August. Construction should take about three weeks.