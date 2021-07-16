Olivette City Council approves apartment development near I-170

Larry Koenig, of Hilltop Drive, asked for mitigation of potential problems during construction, such as banning construction traffic from using Hilltop to access the project area, having the developer construct an entry to Price at the start of the work, and keeping noise, dust and debris from bothering neighbors.

Barb Grzenczyk, of Olivette Drive, said she was concerned about traffic coming off I-170 and many additional cars entering the residential area. But she said she felt the project was needed.

Sue Rich, of Hilltop Manor Drive, said she had concerns about traffic and the need for crosswalks. “I am hundred percent for the development, but the density is too high,” she said.

Ryan Carlie with Opus Development Co., which will be the developer, contractor, architect and engineer of the project, said comments from nearby residents have been incorporated into the project.

Carlie said work will improve traffic, especially at Price and Olive. He said there will be 281 surface parking spaces, with about 60 of those covered. Building amenities will include a swimming pool, fitness area, work-from-home space, club room, courtyard and more.