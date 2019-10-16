OLIVETTE — Mayor Missy Waldman and the Olivette City Council on Tuesday , gave a first reading to legislation that will aid in creation of a project city officials said is key to developing a town center project.
A final vote is set for the Council's meeting on Oct. 22.
The legislation calls for the sale of city-owned property — the former Olivette City Hall site — at 9473 Olive Blvd. to developer RH Olivette LLC.
It also issues taxable industrial revenue bonds up to a maximum principal amount of $33 million for property acquisition and construction of a mixed-use development containing about 151 residential apartments and 5,000 square feet of commercial space.
And the legislation would lease the project back to RH Olivette LLC and allow the city to enter into a performance agreement under which the company will make payments in lieu of taxes.
Carlos Trejo, the city's director of planning and community development, said the development plans for the project have been submitted to the city for review, and discussions on design and architecture are underway with the city’s Planning and Community Design Commission.