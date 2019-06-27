Olivette's mayor announced during a City Council meeting Tuesday that Lt. David Wolf will become the city’s new police chief, effective June 30.
He succeeds retiring Chief Rick Knox, who has been with the city’s police department for 41 years and has been chief since 2007, said Mayor Missy Waldman.
Wolf, whose rank will become colonel when he becomes chief, has been with the department for 18 years. He will oversee a department with 23 sworn officers and a records clerk.
“I’m elated and honored to be chief — Olivette is a fantastic community, and its diversity is phenomenal,” Wolf said.
Waldman said that Wolf becoming chief “is a wonderful move,” adding that Wolf was “instrumental in working on preparations for us to get national accreditation from CALEA (the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc.).”
She said retirement festivities for Knox will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m., with a ceremony at 5 p.m., Sunday at the Olivette City Center, 1140 Dielman Road. City officials are asking people to submit, by Friday, 8½-by-11-inch tribute pages — with photos, memories, statements, etc. regarding Knox — for a scrapbook that will be presented to him. Councilwoman Maxine Weil said more than 50 pages had already been submitted. Pages can be taken to the City Center or submitted by email.
Also Tuesday night, Waldman and the council gave final approval to legislation that increases the total number of dogs and cats — age 4 months or older — allowed to be kept or boarded on a property from a total of three to a total of four. The vote was 4-1, with Sidney Clark opposed.
However, the maximum number of dogs remains at three, said Carlos Trejo, director of planning and community development.
Clark said he did not believe “everyone is a good steward of their pets — if we add more, it could become a nuisance for the city.”
However, Waldman said some residents have requested the change, and “we took citizens’ feelings into consideration.”