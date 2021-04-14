Olivette rules out roosters and bamboo

Resident Leslie Rickard said that bamboo is not considered to be in the top 10 of invasive plant species, but she acknowledged that communities across the country ban it.

She said she feared the city's action “could make things worse between neighbors who don't have the best relationship, and an escalating cycle of complaints and violations would create unnecessary challenges for the city.”

“I don't want the city to be unnecessarily involved in frivolous complaints,” she said.

She wondered how bamboo was different from sweet gum balls, saying she recently had sprained an ankle falling on some of those.

“The law seems to favor the complainant over the other homeowner, and I don't see why an appeal would require involvement of the St. Louis County Circuit Court,” Rickard said.

“I'm afraid that sometimes a complaint could be made due to a neighbor's underlying agenda.”

Councilman J. Gregory Carl said he has a grove of bamboo in his yard and added that Mayor Ruth Springer has had trouble with a neighbor whose bamboo is encroaching in her yard.