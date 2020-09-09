Olivette weighs property tax increase, sets public hearing for Sept. 22

OLIVETTE — Mayor Ruth Springer and Olivette’s City Council on Tuesday gave a preliminary vote to legislation that would increase real estate property tax rates by 13.5 cents per $100 of assessed valuation from the 2019 rate.
The rate for residential property is set to rise from $1.146 per $100 of assessed valuation in 2019 to $1.281 for 2020. The commercial rate would go from $1.382 to $1.517.
A public hearing and final vote are set for Sept. 22.
Darren Mann, the city’s finance director, said 2020 proposed tax rates are based on July assessment rolls and may be subject to a slight change by the time of the council’s final vote when post-St. Louis County Board of Equalization assessments are available.
The proposed increase in 2020 taxes will cost residential taxpayers, as an example, $5.34 more per month on a house appraised by the county assessor at $250,000, Mann said.
He said rates are going up due to a voter-approved debt service rate increase. Proposition C was approved by Olivette voters in June of this year, and proceeds of that $16.2 million bond issue which the tax increase will repay are funding improvements in all five city parks and construction of a new community center that are expected to be complete in the fall of 2022.
Olivette also plans to increase the personal property tax rate from $1.426 to $1.523. That tax is levied on motor vehicles, trailers, boats and similar property.
