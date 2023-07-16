Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2023

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2023. The children are 17 years old or younger.

Through June 22, at least 38 children were injured or killed by gunshots. Twelve people 17 or younger were killed in shootings.

These are not all the homicides involving children. For more details on local homicides, check the homicide tracker.