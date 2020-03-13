One dead after house fire in Fairview Heights

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Firefighters say they found one person dead after an early morning house fire on Friday.

The French Village Fire Department said it responded to a fire around 3 a.m. on the 9000 block of Bunker Road.

During a search of the home, firefighters found and brought out one person who was declared dead.

Officials have not yet identified the person who died.

Fairview Heights Fire Department assisted, and Illinois State Fire Marshal's office is investigating.

Laurie Skrivan of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

