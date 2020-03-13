You are the owner of this article.
One dead after house fire in Fairview Heights
One dead after house fire in Fairview Heights

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Firefighters say they found one person dead after an early morning house fire on Friday.

The French Village Fire Department said it responded to a fire around 3 a.m. on the 9000 block of Bunker Road.

During a search of the home, firefighters found and brought out one person who was declared dead. 

Officials have not yet identified the person who died.

Fairview Heights Fire Department assisted, and Illinois State Fire Marshal's office is investigating. 

Laurie Skrivan of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

Fatal fire under investigation in Fairview Heights

Fire damage along the eastern side of home which is the scene of a fatal fire along the 9100 block of Bunkum Road on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Fairview Heights. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Fire damage along the eastern side of home which is the scene of a fatal fire along the 9100 block of Bunkum Road on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Fairview Heights. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Gloves seen along the eastern side of home which is the scene of a fatal fire along the 9100 block of Bunkum Road on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Fairview Heights. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
