One man is dead after a triple shooting in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood early Saturday, St. Louis Metropolitan Police said.
All three victims were taken to the hospital, where one died. One man is in critical-but-stable condition; the third is in stable condition, according to the police.
The incident happened at 2:15 a.m. near the corner of North Grand Boulevard and St. Louis Avenue. Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.
No additional information has been released.
This story has been updated to show that one victim is dead.