One person killed in crash on I-255 in south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A fatal crash Tuesday night closed all lanes of eastbound Interstate 255 near Telegraph Road in South County, a Missouri Highway Patrol spokesman said.

According to MoDOT, the crash occurred just after 7:45 p.m. The lanes were expected to be closed for about three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

The crash happened in south St. Louis County not far from the Jefferson Barracks Bridge.

One person was confirmed dead in the crash, which involved a commercial vehicle and one other, Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Traffic was being diverted at Telegraph Road while a Highway Patrol accident reconstruction team investigated the incident.

No other details were available. 

