One westbound lane of I-270 to close on Chain of Rocks Bridge on Monday
GRANITE CITY — The right lane of westbound Interstate 270 on the Chain of Rocks Bridge will close Monday for critical bridge deck repairs, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

Weather permitting, the I-270 lane restriction will last from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All entrance and exit ramps will remain open during the construction.

Motorists should expect delays, allow extra time for travel or avoid the area, if possible, transportation officials said.

