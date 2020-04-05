Only one person per household while grocery shopping, Schnucks says

In a statement, the company said it recognizes that in some cases the restriction will not be feasible, such as a single parent without child care or customers who need assistance from friends or relatives.

"Our store teams are being asked to exercise judgment in these situations, in order to ensure that all of our customers are able to complete their shopping trip, while also balancing that with the need to ensure that we are doing all that we can to increase the practice of safe social distancing," the statement said.