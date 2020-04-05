You are the owner of this article.
Only one person per household while grocery shopping, Schnucks says
Only one person per household while grocery shopping, Schnucks says

ST. LOUIS — Schnucks grocery stores announced Saturday that they will only allow one shopper per household in a store to collect groceries.

The measure was taken to promote social distancing inside the stores during the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the company said it recognizes that in some cases the restriction will not be feasible, such as a single parent without child care or customers who need assistance from friends or relatives.

"Our store teams are being asked to exercise judgment in these situations, in order to ensure that all of our customers are able to complete their shopping trip, while also balancing that with the need to ensure that we are doing all that we can to increase the practice of safe social distancing," the statement said.

