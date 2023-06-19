Teams of dancers, a procession of Jeep Wranglers and a massive shopping cart float snaked through the streets of North County during a Juneteenth parade Monday afternoon. But Reggie Jones, Dellwood's mayor, said the holiday isn’t just about the celebrations.

“It's about making sure that we were doing things to draw attention to what this day really means in history,” Jones said.

Juneteenth commemorates when, in 1865, news of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached enslaved people in Texas. The proclamation had been signed two years earlier. It became a federal holiday in 2021.

At a pre-parade news conference, Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, said residents should be taught the history of what slavery looked like in the St. Louis region.

“If we don't speak that history, then people won't understand why this day is so important,” Bush said.

Bush promoted her Reparations NOW Resolution, which calls on the federal government to pay reparations to descendants of enslaved Africans and fulfill what she described as a "moral and legal obligation."

For Dellwood Alderwoman Gwendolyn Artis, the holiday serves as a chance to learn about the first Juneteenth and all that’s happened since then.

“Our ancestors are looking down and they're smiling and they're happy about this day,” Artis said. “And that's what it's all about.”

Artis said she believes the parade will grow.

“We need to do more, much more, for this celebration,” Artis said. “But I believe as the time goes on, people will pick up, and it's going to be a great, great, big one, just like the Annie Malone parade.”

