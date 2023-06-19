Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones greets attendees with a Juneteenth flag on Monday, June 19, during a Juneteenth parade in Ferguson on W. Florissant Avenue. Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday in 2021, commemorates the emancipation of the last enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
Members of the Dignified Divaz dance team line up at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater St. Louis before the Juneteenth parade on West Florissant Avenue on Monday, June 19, 2023. Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday in 2021, commemorates the emancipation of the last enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
Members of the Spirit of Angela West African Dance & Drum group, Chyna Jones, from left, Rayshnda Franklin and Crystal Austin, are seen Monday, June 19, 2023 before performing on stage at the second annual Juneteenth "Free-Dome” Celebration at Fairgrounds park in north St. Louis. The event, hosted by St. Louis African American Festival and Bazaar, featured local Black craft and food vendors, performers, and speakers — including an appearance by Rep. Cori Bush who discussed H.R. 414, the Reparations NOW Resolution.
Arthur H. Trickett-Wile, Post-Dispatch
A Ferguson resident who declined to give his name gestures to passing firefighters on Monday, June 19, 2023, during a Juneteenth parade in Ferguson on W. Florissant Avenue. Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday in 2021, commemorates the emancipation of the last enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Teams of dancers, a procession of Jeep Wranglers and a massive shopping cart float snaked through the streets of North County during a Juneteenth parade Monday afternoon. But Reggie Jones, Dellwood’s mayor, said the holiday isn’t just about the celebrations.
“It’s about making sure that we were doing things to draw attention to what this day really means in history,” Jones said.
Juneteenth commemorates when, in 1865, news of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached enslaved people in Texas. The proclamation had been signed two years earlier. It became a federal holiday in 2021.
At a pre-parade news conference, Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, said residents should be taught the history of what slavery looked like in the St. Louis region.
“If we don’t speak that history, then people won’t understand why this day is so important,” Bush said.
Bush promoted her Reparations NOW Resolution, which calls on the federal government to pay reparations to descendants of enslaved Africans and fulfill what she described as a “moral and legal obligation.”
For Dellwood Alderwoman Gwendolyn Artis, the holiday serves as a chance to learn about the first Juneteenth and all that’s happened since then.
“Our ancestors are looking down and they’re smiling and they’re happy about this day,” Artis said. “And that’s what it’s all about.”
Artis said she believes the parade will grow.
“We need to do more, much more, for this celebration,” Artis said. “But I believe as the time goes on, people will pick up, and it’s going to be a great, great, big one, just like the Annie Malone parade.”
Photos: St. Louis region celebrates Juneteenth with multiple events
Zipporah Thomas, 14, leads the Dignified Divaz dance team on Monday, June 19, in a Juneteenth parade celebration in Ferguson on W. Florissant Avenue. Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday in 2021, commemorates the emancipation of the last enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Left to right: Ailayah Hickman, 8, her mother Nijah King and sister Amilianna Hickman, 4, wave as Catherine Bush Miss Missouri State Plus America passes in a carriage during a Juneteenth parade in Ferguson on W. Florissant Avenue. Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday in 2021, commemorates the emancipation of the last enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com