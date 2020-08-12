Over 120 employees let go from St. Louis County library system

CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Library has laid off more than 120 workers as library branches are not offering many customer services during the coronavirus pandemic, a library spokeswoman said Wednesday.
Spokeswoman Jennifer McBride said 122 part-time staffers were let go Tuesday, most of whom worked in circulation or other “public-facing” positions. The branches have switched to virtual programming and curbside pickup.
The hardest hit was the Meramec Valley Branch near Fenton, where 10 part-time employees were let go, McBride said in an email.
“While it was a really difficult decision, we made sure these folks had options,” McBride said. “They were provided with a four-week severance package.”
The workers were also offered a job opportunity with the St. Louis County Health Department to work as COVID-19 response team members, she said. These positions include contact tracing, data entry and other tasks provided by the health department. McBride said those who accept a position will be paid more than what they received while with the library.
It’s unclear how many have accepted jobs with the health department.
The county library system still employs 525 people.
“St. Louis County Library delayed this decision as long as possible,” McBride said. “We continue to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars and are working hard to find ways to continue to serve our patrons during this unprecedented time.”
In St. Charles County, 50 part-time, temporary workers were let go earlier. A spokesperson with the library said the 50 positions were “float jobs,” ones that sent part-time workers to different branches as needed. The county’s library remains in a hiring freeze.
The 12 branches in St. Charles County are not restricted to virtual services like in St. Louis County. They do allow in-person services and masks are encouraged but not required.
Jen Hatton with St. Louis Public Library said the city’s 17 branches have so far not had to lay off any of their 411 employees, and are offering in-person services and curbside pickup. Masks are required.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.