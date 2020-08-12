Over 120 employees let go from St. Louis County library system

CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Library has laid off more than 120 workers as library branches are not offering many customer services during the coronavirus pandemic, a library spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Spokeswoman Jennifer McBride said 122 part-time staffers were let go Tuesday, most of whom worked in circulation or other “public-facing” positions. The branches have switched to virtual programming and curbside pickup.

The hardest hit was the Meramec Valley Branch near Fenton, where 10 part-time employees were let go, McBride said in an email.

“While it was a really difficult decision, we made sure these folks had options,” McBride said. “They were provided with a four-week severance package.”

The workers were also offered a job opportunity with the St. Louis County Health Department to work as COVID-19 response team members, she said. These positions include contact tracing, data entry and other tasks provided by the health department. McBride said those who accept a position will be paid more than what they received while with the library.

It’s unclear how many have accepted jobs with the health department.

The county library system still employs 525 people.