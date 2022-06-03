Over two dozen people rescued after mechanical failure with Gateway Arch

ST. LOUIS— A mechanical failure within St. Louis' Gateway Arch kept 25 people trapped for over two hours, according to the city's fire department.

Some of the Arch's visitors were on a field trip when a tram connecting them to the top failed shortly before noon. However, the tram has a safety feature which locks it in place if there is a mechanical failure, according to Capt. Garon Mosby, of the city's fire department, who also noted the backup safety feature worked as designed.

A representative for the Arch said protocols are set to contact the fire department in case the site's mechanics do not resolve the issue in 20 minutes. They also noted staff were in communication with visitors during the incident. The issue was in the north tram, and once mechanics fixed it, visitors took the south tram down to the ground floor.

No visitors reported any injuries after being rescued, and quickly dispersed once they got back down to the ground, Mosby said.

In 2019, there was a malfunction that set off smoke alarms overnight in the Arch when one of the air handlers in its belt broke.

One person was hurt and 40 were trapped in 2011 during a power outage that stalled the Arch's tram for nearly an hour.

Workers broke ground in 2013 on a five-year, $380 million renovation project for the Arch.

