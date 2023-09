EUREKA — Overnight closures of the Lewis Road ramp to westbound Interstate 44 near Eureka are planned Wednesday through Friday to allow maintenance work on Meramec River bridges.

The ramp will shut down at 7 p.m. each night and reopen at 5 a.m. the following mornings.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the right lane on westbound 44 near the ramp will be closed during those times as well.