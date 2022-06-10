Overnight lane closures on Blanchette Memorial Bridge set to begin Sunday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A partial closure of eastbound Interstate 70 across the Blanchette Memorial Bridge is set to begin Sunday night and continue through the week, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

The two right eastbound lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, but the Fifth Street on-ramp will be open, MoDOT officials said.

Beginning Monday night, crews will close the two right eastbound lanes and the Fifth Street on-ramp from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. All of the work is dependent on the weather, and is expected to wrap up Thursday night, MoDOT said.

Alternate routes, including Routes 370 and 364, should be considered, MoDOT said.

Construction crews are scheduled to begin applying an epoxy coating to the eastbound deck of the Missouri River bridge connecting St. Louis and St. Charles counties, MoDOT said.

The work has been delayed several times this spring, and originally was part of a summer 2020 bridge rehabilitation project, but was delayed then because of a nationwide supply issue, MoDOT said.

A major rehabilitation of the westbound portion of the Blanchette Memorial Bridge was done in 2012.