Overnight Saturday shooting leaves one dead in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An early morning shooting Saturday left a male victim dead on the streets of downtown St. Louis.

The shooting was reported at 1:38 a.m. on the 400 block of North 10th Street, according to police records. Homicide investigators responded to the scene and took over the case.

Later Saturday morning, police said the "John Doe" victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds, and approximately ranged in age from 15 to 17.

No additional details were immediately available.

