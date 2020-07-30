Page calls for all St. Louis County schools to start the year online

Schools are urged to stay closed this fall under a new recommendation from St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.

The county health department recommends that all schools start the year in "as virtual of an environment as possible," Page said at a press conference Thursday.

The increase in community spread of COVID-19 is expected to last for several more weeks, Page said.

"It's unlikely that the spread of the virus will be sufficiently controlled" for thousands of students and staff to attend full-time without risking an outbreak, Page said.

Nearly 20 districts across the region have already announced plans for an all-virtual start to the school year. The first day of school in most districts is August 24.

On Wednesday, the Brentwood, Clayton, Parkway, Pattonville and Webster Groves districts in St. Louis County and KIPP and Lift for Life charter schools in St. Louis said they will offer online-only classes for the first quarter, or nine weeks of instruction. Valley Park School District made the decision on Thursday.