Page calls for all St. Louis County schools to start the year online
With students on break, Rockwood custodians doing deep cleaning

Edward Fox, lead custodian at Eureka Elementary school, cleans first grade classroom cubbies as the Rockwood School District begins a weeklong break on Friday, March 13, 2020. Custodians started deep cleaning the first of 33 buildings using mist sprayers and disinfectant to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Schools are urged to stay closed this fall under a new recommendation from St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.

The county health department recommends that all schools start the year in "as virtual of an environment as possible," Page said at a press conference Thursday.

The increase in community spread of COVID-19 is expected to last for several more weeks, Page said.

"It's unlikely that the spread of the virus will be sufficiently controlled" for thousands of students and staff to attend full-time without risking an outbreak, Page said.

Nearly 20 districts across the region have already announced plans for an all-virtual start to the school year. The first day of school in most districts is August 24.

On Wednesday, the Brentwood, Clayton, Parkway, Pattonville and Webster Groves districts in St. Louis County and KIPP and Lift for Life charter schools in St. Louis said they will offer online-only classes for the first quarter, or nine weeks of instruction. Valley Park School District made the decision on Thursday.

Affton, Ferguson-Florissant, Hazelwood, Kirkwood, Maplewood-Richmond Heights and Ritenour school districts previously said they would start with distance learning next month. St. Louis Public Schools also would start primarily online if the school board approves a recommendation from Superintendent Kelvin Adams. The Hancock Place School Board will meet Monday to vote on a recommendation from Superintendent Kevin Carl to start the year online.

At least four districts in the Metro East — Cahokia, East St. Louis, Granite City and Waterloo — have announced an all-virtual start to the school year.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has said he will not issue a statewide mandate on distance learning.

