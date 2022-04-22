Parson fills vacancy on circuit court in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Gov. Mike Parson on Friday appointed an associate circuit court judge to fill a vacancy in the 22nd Judicial Circuit in St. Louis.

Judge Thomas McCarthy will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge David L. Dowd, according to an announcement from the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court.

McCarthy was appointed an associate circuit judge in 2018 by former Gov. Eric Greitens.

McCarthy formerly was an assistant city counselor in St. Louis and an assistant prosecutor in St. Louis County. He is an alumnus of Truman State University, and obtained a law degree from St. Louis University.

