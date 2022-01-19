Parson orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen St. Louis firefighter

JEFFERSON CITY — Flags across the state of Missouri will fly at half-staff Thursday in honor of a firefighter who lost his life while serving the people of St. Louis.

St. Louis Fire Department Firefighter Benjamin James Polson responded to a fire in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood in St. Louis last week and was searching for victims and fighting the blaze when the building collapsed. Polson, 33, was the first St. Louis firefighter to die in the line of duty since 2002.

Gov. Mike Parson ordered all U.S. and Missouri flags at St. Louis government buildings, the Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri and firehouses statewide to fly at half-staff in memory of Polson.

“Firefighter Polson died in the line of duty, willingly taking on risks in a highly dangerous profession so that others in St. Louis could be safer,” said Parson in a news release Wednesday. “He will always be remembered as an honorable, dedicated public servant who made the ultimate sacrifice because of his commitment to the well-being of others.”

Polson was a second generation firefighter, the son of a former fire captain, and had served in St. Louis since November 2019. Friends and family described him as a genuine person and a true friend.

Visitation will be held today from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois Road in the Affton area. Overflow parking will be available at Grant’s Farm.

The funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Boulevard. Inurnment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 6901 Mackenzie Road in the Affton area.

Grace Zokovitch gzokovitch@post-dispatch.com