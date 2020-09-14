 Skip to main content
Parts of King Bridge close again, this time for inspections
MLK Bridge reopened after two years

The Martin Luther King Bridge early on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS   — The Martin Luther King Bridge's westbound lane closed for inspections after the rush hour Monday morning and will reopen to traffic at 3 p.m.

The westbound lane also will be shut down from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

That will be followed by a shutdown of the bridge's two eastbound lanes from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. The westbound lane will be open those days.

The inspection-related closures are taking place about a month after the Mississippi River bridge reopened after a two-year shutdown.

That closure was required to accommodate the demolition and reconstruction of a smaller bridge on a road that leads to the King span on the Illinois side.

