Parts of King Bridge close again, this time for inspections

ST. LOUIS — The Martin Luther King Bridge's westbound lane closed for inspections after the rush hour Monday morning and will reopen to traffic at 3 p.m.

The westbound lane also will be shut down from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

That will be followed by a shutdown of the bridge's two eastbound lanes from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. The westbound lane will be open those days.

The inspection-related closures are taking place about a month after the Mississippi River bridge reopened after a two-year shutdown.

That closure was required to accommodate the demolition and reconstruction of a smaller bridge on a road that leads to the King span on the Illinois side.

