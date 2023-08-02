ST. LOUIS — A man was killed early Wednesday when he was struck by a car while standing in an intersection in the city’s Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

The man was hit around 2:15 a.m. in the intersection of Natural Bridge and Arlington avenues by Jeep Cherokee driven by a 47-year-old woman, police said.

She was driving west on Natural Bridge Avenue when she crossed through the intersection and hit the man, according to a police report.

“We want to remind everyone of the importance of using designated crosswalks,” Lieutenant Dan Zarrick said in a press conference on Wednesday.