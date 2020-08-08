You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrian struck by car and thrown from Chain of Rocks Bridge late Friday
0 comments

Pedestrian struck by car and thrown from Chain of Rocks Bridge late Friday

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a pedestrian that was hit by a car late Friday night and thrown from the Chain of Rocks Bridge into the Mississippi River.

A man was “stumbling in the center” of the eastbound lane of Interstate 270 when he was struck at 11:34 p.m., according to St. Louis police. The man is presumed dead.

The male driver, age 29 and driving a Honda Civic, swerved but was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian, police said. The right front of the car struck the pedestrian, throwing him over the south side of the bridge.

The driver stayed at the scene is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Fatal crash
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports