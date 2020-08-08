Pedestrian struck by car and thrown from Chain of Rocks Bridge late Friday

ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a pedestrian that was hit by a car late Friday night and thrown from the Chain of Rocks Bridge into the Mississippi River.

A man was “stumbling in the center” of the eastbound lane of Interstate 270 when he was struck at 11:34 p.m., according to St. Louis police. The man is presumed dead.

The male driver, age 29 and driving a Honda Civic, swerved but was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian, police said. The right front of the car struck the pedestrian, throwing him over the south side of the bridge.

The driver stayed at the scene is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

