People pack Kirkwood streets for 'Teachers of Color' peace march

"We need it known that black people have been facing oppression for many, many years," she said. "Me and my sister can't go through a store without getting followed. We can't go outside to a park without being questioned by the police. We just want it known that we need to fight for justice and what's really right."

Grace Malley, a teacher at the majority black Kipp St. Louis High School, marched with her husband to show support for her students. She carried a sign that read, "I am a teacher. I teach students of color. I can't remain silent. Black lives matter."

"I'm here because the voices of my students and their families have not been heard for generations," Malley said.

Armeake Estes, 41, of Des Peres, walked with his 7-year-old son Braylon, the boy's first large march. Estes is a Kirkwood High School counselor at the school's restorative center and said the support he saw Saturday is "huge."

"Everybody out here is out here for a reason," he said. "We all want to see change. That's the biggest goal right now. We know there are things going on in the world that we don't want to see, and we just want to see some change."

Renee Werner, 48, of Kirkwood, walked with her 13-year-old son Keiler Roberts "to show support for our community."