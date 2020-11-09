 Skip to main content
Pershall closed at North Elizabeth for three weeks as part of I-270 project
FERGUSON — Crews will close Pershall Road at North Elizabeth Avenue for three weeks, beginning Monday at 6 a.m., to remove existing pavement and rebuild the intersection.

The improvements are connected to the replacement of the Washington/Elizabeth bridge over Interstate 270.

West Florissant Avenue will be the primary detour route.

The work is part of the I-270 North Project, a $278 million project to update and replace aging pavement and bridges between James S. McDonnell Boulevard to Bellefontaine Road.

To learn more about the project and detours, go to www.i270north.org

Originally posted Nov. 5.

Road work ahead
