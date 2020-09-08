Pershall Road at Old Halls Ferry to close today

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Pershall Road between New Halls Ferry and Old Halls Ferry roads in north St. Louis County will be closed for two weeks beginning Tuesday.
Detours will be marked for drivers who regularly use Pershall to access eastbound Interstate 270.
The closure is part of an ongoing $278 million project along the I-270 North corridor, the Missouri Department of Transportation said in a news release Friday.
Originally posted at Sept. 4
