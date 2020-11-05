Pershall to close at North Elizabeth for three weeks as part of I-270 project

FERGUSON — Crews will close Pershall Road at North Elizabeth Avenue for three weeks, beginning Monday at 6 a.m., to remove existing pavement and rebuild the intersection.
The improvements are connected to the replacement of the Washington/Elizabeth bridge over Interstate 270.
West Florissant Avenue will be the primary detour route.
The work is part of the I-270 North Project, a $278 million project to update and replace aging pavement and bridges between James S. McDonnell Boulevard to Bellefontaine Road.
To learn more about the project and detours, go to www.i270north.org
