 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Person killed early Saturday near downtown St. Louis
0 comments

Person killed early Saturday near downtown St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}
crime scene tape with red and blue lights on the background

high contrast image of Crime scene tape with red and blue lights on the background

 (c) Fer Gregory

ST. LOUIS — A person was killed early Saturday morning in the Downtown West area, police said.

The incident was reported a few minutes before 4 a.m., according to police logs. Police responded to a call for "shots fired" and "accident."

They found a wounded man in his late 20s inside a crashed vehicle on the 700 block of North 15th Street, in the city's Downtown West neighborhood. The incident was categorized as a homicide. The victim was taken to the hospital and later died.

Annika Merrilees of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Get ready for the weekend with St. Louis on the Go!

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News