Person killed early Saturday near downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A person was killed early Saturday morning in the Downtown West area, police said.

The incident was reported a few minutes before 4 a.m., according to police logs. Police responded to a call for "shots fired" and "accident."

They found a wounded man in his late 20s inside a crashed vehicle on the 700 block of North 15th Street, in the city's Downtown West neighborhood. The incident was categorized as a homicide. The victim was taken to the hospital and later died.

Annika Merrilees of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

