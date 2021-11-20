Person killed early Saturday near downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A person was killed early Saturday morning in the Downtown West area, police said.
The incident was reported a few minutes before 4 a.m., according to police logs. Police responded to a call for "shots fired" and "accident."
They found a wounded man in his late 20s inside a crashed vehicle on the 700 block of North 15th Street, in the city's Downtown West neighborhood. The incident was categorized as a homicide. The victim was taken to the hospital and later died.
Annika Merrilees of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bryce Gray
Reporter covering energy and the environment for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.