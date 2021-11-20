 Skip to main content
Person killed from 'unknown trauma' early Saturday near downtown St. Louis
Person killed from 'unknown trauma' early Saturday near downtown St. Louis

A person was killed from "unknown trauma" early Saturday, near downtown St. Louis, police said.

The incident was reported a few minutes before 4 a.m., according to police logs. The victim was found unconscious and not breathing, police reported. The incident — which occurred at 15th Street and Washington Avenue, in the city's Downtown West neighborhood — was categorized as a homicide.

Neither the victim nor their gender was immediately identified by police.

