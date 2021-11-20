Person killed from 'unknown trauma' early Saturday near downtown St. Louis

A person was killed from "unknown trauma" early Saturday, near downtown St. Louis, police said.
The incident was reported a few minutes before 4 a.m., according to police logs. The victim was found unconscious and not breathing, police reported. The incident — which occurred at 15th Street and Washington Avenue, in the city's Downtown West neighborhood — was categorized as a homicide.
Neither the victim nor their gender was immediately identified by police.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bryce Gray
Reporter covering energy and the environment for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today