CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — An 18-year-old man from Phelps County, Mo., died Friday while swimming in the Meramec River.
Logan Wright, of St. James, died just before noon in a section of the river in Crawford County. He went underwater and did not come back up, according to a report from the Missouri Highway Patrol.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
