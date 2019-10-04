ST. LOUIS — Tom Townsend, founder of Pianos for People, has died, according to a Facebook post by the nonprofit.
"Tom passed away this morning surrounded by his loving family after succumbing to an aggressive and rare form of cancer diagnosed just two weeks ago," the post said.
His death comes just two weeks before his daughter's wedding, and one year after he survived a gunshot wound to the chin during an attempted carjacking. He was shot as he headed to the condo-turned-art studio he and his wife had purchased one month earlier.
Townsend used music and art to process his grief after the death of his son, Alex, in a car crash almost a decade ago.
Townsend, a retired advertising executive, founded Pianos for People after Alex's death at age 21. The nonprofit organization refurbishes pianos and pairs them with people who could not otherwise afford one. It also offers free piano lessons in St. Louis and Ferguson.