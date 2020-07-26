Pieces board game bar will close preemptively because of rising coronavirus rates

Pieces: The St. Louis Board Game Bar and Café in Soulard will close Sunday night until coronavirus infection rates in the community decline, the owners said Sunday.

None of the bar's employees have symptoms or have tested positive for COVID-19, and the decision was made for their preventive health, according to a post on the bar's Facebook page.

"When we reopened in June, we were optimistic that we would continue to see a downward trend in positive cases. Unfortunately, we are seeing the opposite. As we watch other dine-in restaurants repeat the cycle of opening and closing because their employees are contracting the virus, we cannot be a part of that trend," reads the post.

At least 30 restaurants in the region have shut down temporarily or returned to take-out service only because of potential COVID-19 exposures or other coronavirus-related issues.

Pieces opened in 2016 on South 8th Street near the Soulard Market.

The bar will continue to sell gift cards online and recommends customers patronize the nearby Protagonist Café for to-go coffee and pastries.

"We look forward to the day that we can reopen in a world where we can hug each other, play games without masks, share food, and spread love (not a virus)," reads the message.

