Pine Lawn candidate cleared to run for alderman after earlier disqualification
ST. ANN — A candidate for alderman in Pine Lawn has been to cleared to run in the April 6 election after the state rescinded its disqualification of her, officials said Wednesday.

The Missouri Department of Revenue previously had determined that Janice Page, a candidate in Ward 3, and another candidate in Ward 1, both had unpaid taxes, said Eric Fey, the county’s Democratic elections director.

But on Wednesday the department notified the county election board that it made a mistake in Page’s case, Fey said. Taxes are overdue on the house where Page lives, but she doesn’t own the house. Since she personally doesn’t owe any taxes, Fey said, she’s qualified to run.

“I’ve never seen anything quite like this,” Fey said of the reversal.

Lois Pruitt, the Ward 1 candidate, remains disqualified, Fey said. Since it’s too late to remove her name from the ballot, any votes for Pruitt will not be counted.

