Plan for possible slick Monday morning commute as temps drop

ST. LOUIS — Forecasters say to plan for possible slippery road conditions tonight through Monday morning’s commute.

The National Weather Service has placed the St. Louis area under a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday, as a cold front ushers in frigid temperatures.

The forecast calls for a 60% chance of a light mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and drizzle overnight that could cause roads to quickly become hazardous, especially on bridges and overpasses. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Temperatures will also drop down into the low 20s and stay there. Highs Monday and Tuesday are expected to only reach 26 and 27 degrees. Lows will be in the teens, according the National Weather Service.

Monday night will see a 30% chance of snow, mainly before midnight.

Those in need of shelter or who see someone in need can call 211 to connect to available resources.

The St. Patrick Center recently opened a new 24-hour safe haven called Grace House in the city’s Old North neighborhood, according to the agency’s social media posts. Grace House will provide wrap-around services such as help with mental health and substance use disorders for those who may struggle in traditional shelters.