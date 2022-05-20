 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police ID man who died in fatal crash in north St. Louis last month

ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday released the name of a man who died in a fatal crash last month. 

Dwayne Haywood, 46, of the 1500 block of Eton Lane, died as a result of a crash on April 30 near the 6500 block of Hall Street in the North Riverfront neighborhood.

Police said Haywood's Dodge Durango was headed north on Hall Street when the vehicle suddenly veered left. Haywood's vehicle then crashed into a fence and a sign before flipping over and landing on its passenger side.

He was pronounced dead shortly after the crash by authorities.

