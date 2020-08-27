 Skip to main content
Police ID second man who died in crash on Natural Bridge Avenue
ST. LOUIS— Police on Thursday identified the second man who died after a head-on collision in the Greater Ville neighborhood Saturday. 

Police say Seneca Shines 40, of Chicago, was hit by a driver in 4500 block of Natural Bridge Avenue and later pronounced dead at a hospital. 

Steven Hodges, 26, was driving the car that hit Shines. Hodges, identified by police last week, was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Police say they believe Hodges was speeding, driving east on Natural Bridge Avenue when he crossed into traffic going westbound traffic and hit Shines. 

