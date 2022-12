ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified the teenager shot and killed Saturday morning in downtown St. Louis

Officers were called around 1:40 a.m. to the 400 block of North 10th Street, according to a police report.

They found 14-year-old Lamarion Davis had been shot multiple times, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Nov. 28, at least 111 children have been shot across the metropolitan area, including 22 who died. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.