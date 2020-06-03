Police identify man killed by FedEx truck Saturday morning after protesters blocked interstate
Protesters march St. Louis streets in solidarity with Minneapolis

An FedEx truck slowly rolls by people gathered around the edge of the highway as protesters block traffic on Interstate 70 in St. Louis on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Someone was able to open the rear door of the trailer and removed some boxes from the truck before it drove off. Police say a person who climbed on to the moving truck between the two trailers was killed when truck drove off. The truck stopped a short distance later. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

ST. LOUIS — Police have identified the man who died after climbing between two trailers of a FedEx truck during a protest on Interstate 44 Saturday morning. 

Barry Perkins, 29, of the 200 block of Glen Garry Road in far north St. Louis, died after getting stuck on the converter dolly between the truck's trailers while the driver of the truck pulled away. Perkins was caught by the trailer tire, pulled under and eventually run over as the truck pulled away at North Broadway and O'Fallon. 

Police responded at 2:19 a.m. Saturday. Protesters had blocked I-44 for almost three hours in response to the death of George Floyd, an African American man, at the hands of police. At the time, just one officer involved in the incident had been charged.

The driver of the FedEx truck was a 44-year-old white man. 

The driver had been rerouted to North Broadway from Interstate 44, which was shut down by protests. He stopped again because of another gathering of protesters, according to police. Several people then went into truck's first trailer and began removing items.

On Twitter, a man who appeared to have witnessed the man's death said that several protesters tried to pull the victim from the truck as it drove away. The tweet appears to show the victim caught between the truck's trailers.

Protests against Floyd's death have continued across St. Louis in recent days, including Monday night riots that resulted in a retired police captain being killed, four police officers shot, and more than 60 businesses across the city damaged and looted. 

