Police identify man killed by FedEx truck Saturday morning after protesters blocked interstate

ST. LOUIS — Police have identified the man who died after climbing between two trailers of a FedEx truck during a protest on Interstate 44 Saturday morning.

Barry Perkins, 29, of the 200 block of Glen Garry Road in far north St. Louis, died after getting stuck on the converter dolly between the truck's trailers while the driver of the truck pulled away. Perkins was caught by the trailer tire, pulled under and eventually run over as the truck pulled away at North Broadway and O'Fallon.

Police responded at 2:19 a.m. Saturday. Protesters had blocked I-44 for almost three hours in response to the death of George Floyd, an African American man, at the hands of police. At the time, just one officer involved in the incident had been charged.

The driver of the FedEx truck was a 44-year-old white man.

The driver had been rerouted to North Broadway from Interstate 44, which was shut down by protests. He stopped again because of another gathering of protesters, according to police. Several people then went into truck's first trailer and began removing items.