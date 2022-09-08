 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police identify man killed in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood

This story has been updated with the victim's identity.

ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified a man shot and killed last weekend in St. Louis. 

Deondre Essex, 33, of St. Louis, was killed just before 10 p.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of Roosevelt Place in the city's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police have no suspects in his killing. 

