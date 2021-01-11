 Skip to main content
Police identify man who died in crash in Dutchtown neighborhood
Police identify man who died in crash in Dutchtown neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified a man who died Friday after crashing a vehicle into a tree in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood. 

James Baker, 53, veered off the side of the road just before 5 p.m. in the 4100 block of South Broadway, police say. 

Baker was pronounced dead at the scene. 

