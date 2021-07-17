Police: Two women shot up south St. Louis bar after being told it was closed

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating an early Saturday shooting at a St. Louis bar that left an employee with a graze wound, and damaged windows and vehicles near the front of the business.

The incident occurred at Mingle Sports Bar and Grill, 5535 South Grand Boulevard, along the edge of the city's Holly Hills neighborhood.

A police report said four employees were closing the bar shortly before 1 a.m. when two women entered and asked to be served. The women — now suspects in the case — were told that the business was closed and that they had to leave. The women then "became enraged," police said.

The women were escorted from the bar by two employees, and entered a white sedan. One of the suspects then fired shots as the vehicle sped away, police said.

A 59-year-old female employee suffered a graze wound to her arm, and was listed as stable after being taken to a hospital by another woman who was uninjured in the shooting. Police said two vehicles parked in front of the bar, as well as the establishment's windows, sustained ballistic damage.

The suspects are both Black women between 25 and 35 years old, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

