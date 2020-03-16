Politicians maintain crowd limit applies to church services

Government officials say the order issued by St. Louis city and four counties in Missouri and Illinois that limit "intentional gatherings" to less than 50 people does apply to churches and their services.

"Yes ... applies to churches," St. Louis mayoral spokesman Jacob Long said in a text message Monday. "No more than 50 people. And those 50 people need to practice social distancing of six feet."

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson was unavailable for comment.

Winston Calvert, chief of staff to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, said in a text to the Post-Dispatch that he also believes the 50-person limit applies to churches and their services.

Various government orders in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak have restricted the number of people who can gather in one place, but there has been confusion as to whether those orders apply to religious services.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann stressed that his county was not shutting down churches, but just limiting the number of people in a single room.

Ehlmann compared the order to a fire-code limit on the number of people allowed in a building. "It's a health and safety issue," he said.