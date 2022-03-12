Porch collapse injures St. Louis firefighter

ST. LOUIS — A first-alarm fire gutted a three-story brick home here on Saturday afternoon, and led to a firefighter falling through the porch as crews responded.
The firefighter was injured, treated at the scene and released, the department said. Residents of the home, at 4026 St. Louis Avenue, made it out safely.
Crews had the fire out by 2:45 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Annika Merrilees
business reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today