Porch collapse injures St. Louis firefighter

ST. LOUIS — A first-alarm fire gutted a three-story brick home here on Saturday afternoon, and led to a firefighter falling through the porch as crews responded.

The firefighter was injured, treated at the scene and released, the department said. Residents of the home, at 4026 St. Louis Avenue, made it out safely.

Crews had the fire out by 2:45 p.m.

